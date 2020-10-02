President Trump and first lady Melania test positive for COVID-19

Kathryn Watson
CBS News
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, the president tweeted early Friday morning. It was an earth-shattering announcement mere weeks from Election Day.
Mr. Trump said he and the first lady would begin quarantining immediately.
The first lady also tweeted after the positive tests, saying she and the president were "feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements."
Mr. Trump is 74 years old and has at least one underlying condition, placing him at a higher risk for complications, according to Centers for Disease Control guidance, but he was said to be feeling well. Read more >>