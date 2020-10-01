President of GBCC responds to recent suicide attempts

SUICIDE NOT AN OPTION – With the recent increase of alleged suicide cases on Grand Bahama, two attempts and one death, President of the Grand Bahama Christian Council (GBCC), Rev. Dr. Robert Lockhart said it is important for persons to reach out when feeling hopeless.
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
In a recent interview with this daily, Lockhart noted that it is important for persons feeling a sense of despair to make contact with individuals in the community, who may lend a listening ear, offer suggestions and\or recommendations to address whatever the issue might be.
“First of all, let me speak to the family members who have lost a person, who committed suicide. To those family members and also to the two persons who attempted suicide, I would hope and encourage them to reach out to other family members.
“Most of the time persons when find themselves coming to that low point, it is because they feel very alone; they feel very helpless and hopeless. Many times, they may not have people around them and they need a lot of emotional and relational support. They need a lot of love and understanding. They also need people to talk to and know that they have a lot of support from persons who are going to help them through,” said Lockhart.
“I think we may have underestimated the impact of the hurricane (Dorian), of COVID-19 … people dealing with loneliness, isolation, hopelessness, seeing no future ahead of them. Many feel as if they are trapped and cannot get out of their situations. Perhaps they do not have the economic or social resources that they need. I want to say to everyone that this is the time when we really need to be there for one another, especially as family members,” the clergyman suggested.
In tough times, Dr. Lockhart said, the spirit of togetherness is essential.