Power Company gives electronic tablets to 3 civic organizations for distribution

GBPC DONATES – The Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC) made donations of electronic tablets to three of the five Rotary International Clubs here on the island of Grand Bahama. The electronic devices will be distributed to students in need as they prepare to return to school on October 5. In the top photo pictured from left are Zevargo Cox, Director, Information Technology, GBPC; Felix Bowe Jr., Youth Service Director, Rotary Club of Sunrise; A´tiya McIntosh, President, Rotary Club of Sunrise and Stephen Cefort, Customer Service Representative, GBPC. In photo at left are members, Rotary Club of Sunset Fred Sturrup and Tony Miller; Nicola Rahming, President, Rotary Club of Sunset and Kevin Seymour, member, Rotary Club of Sunset. In photo at right are Martina Ferguson, Fundraising Director, Rotary Club of Grand Bahama; Jackie Russell, President, Rotary Club of Grand Bahama and Stephen Cefort, Customer Service Representative, GBPC. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
The Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC) this past Tuesday, September 29, made a generous donation of electronic tablets, as well as multimedia technology, to heightened the upcoming academic year.
Three of the five Rotary Clubs on the island - Grand Bahama, Sunrise and Sunset - as well as three public learning institutions were the recipients of the power company’s latest initiative.
According to GBPC’s Director of Information Technology Zevargo Cox, “It was a pleasure to give back to the youth of the nation by way of the Rotary Clubs and the schools, namely Sir Jack Hayward Junior and Senior, as well as Freeport Primary School. Read more >>