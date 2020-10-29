Potential Global Financial Losses Due to Lack of US Tourism

Italy, France, and Spain could have the highest financial losses over the six-month period.
In 2019, $233,463,000,000 was spent overseas from 99,744,820 international visits by U.S. citizens. However, due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions, many countries are now suffering from a serious decline in U.S. travelers this year.
Travel insurance comparison site InsureMyTrip analyzed data from the U.S National Travel & Tourism Office to find out an estimated number of U.S. visits in 2019 for 30 countries, and how much money restricted countries may be missing out on from this significant decrease in U.S. tourism over 6 months.
Top ten countries most financially impacted by lack of U.S. tourism over six months: