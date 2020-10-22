Thursday, October 22, 2020

Pope calls for civil unions for same-sex couples, in major departure from Vatican doctrine

“Homosexuals have a right to be part of the family,” the pontiff said in “Francesco,” a documentary about his life.

Pope Francis speaks at the Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli during an interreligious ceremony for peace in Rome's Capitoline Hill on Tuesday.Vatican Media / AFP - Getty Images

By Henry Austin
NBC News

Pope Francis called for the passage of civil union laws for same-sex couples in a documentary that aired in Rome on Wednesday, in a major departure from the position held by the Vatican’s doctrinal office.

“Homosexuals have a right to be part of the family,” the pontiff said in “Francesco,” a documentary about his life. “They’re children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it.”

“What we have to create is a civil union law,” he added. “That way, they are legally covered. I stood up for that.”  Read more >>
