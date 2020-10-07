Police continue strong presence with initiative at island schools

POLICE PRESENCE – In normal fashion, at the start of each academic year, officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) joined forces with the Ministry of Education to ensure students return to their various campuses safely and efficiently. Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder (center), Northern Division Public Relations Officer said their efforts will continue throughout the year. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
In normal fashion, at the start of each academic year, officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) join forces with the Ministry of Education to ensure students return to their various campuses safely and efficiently.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the opening of schools this academic year was delayed for many. However, for those heading to classrooms for face-to-face learning Monday (October 5) morning, police were present.
Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder, Northern Division Public Relations Officer spoke with representatives of this daily, while at the entrance of Sir Jack Hayward High School on Monday.
“Every year, the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) on Grand Bahama and the Northern Region see fit that on every school opening day, we are present and correct at every government school and private school alike. Even though the private schools opened a little earlier, we are still present there.
"We are quite aware of the changes in the Ministry of Education and the educational system in light of the pandemic. In fact, because of Hurricane Dorian and now the pandemic, we saw it fit to show our presence here. This is because of our Commissioner's (Paul Rolle) Policing Plans for 2020.