PM Minnis: ‘The world is tired of this pandemic’

Dr. Hubert Minnis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas
Freeport News
Prime Minister Dr. Huberrt Minnis addressed the nation on Sunday (October 4), updating residents throughout the country on the government’s ongoing and comprehensive efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following is the prime minister’s presentation in its entirety:
“Today, I want to provide the nation with an update on our ongoing and comprehensive efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic in The Bahamas.
When I last addressed the House of Assembly, I noted that: “We live in an emergency due to the pandemic.” This emergency continues. It will be with us for some time.
The nature of this virus means that developments on the ground may change very quickly. Because of this, we must be prepared to respond aggressively and quickly as events warrant, as we have done from the very beginning of this pandemic.
The balancing of the health, economic and social needs of the country is sometimes an hourly, daily and weekly effort.
As you have seen from the international news, most countries throughout the world are seeing a tremendous increase in infections in various parts of their nations, requiring different strategies for various regions.
In the Northern Hemisphere, governments have warned of increased cases as they move into cooler months and as more people must remain indoors. Read more >>