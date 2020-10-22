Pm And Cabinet To Quarantine After Bannister Tests Positive For Covid-19

Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister
The Tribune
PRIME Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and all Cabinet ministers are to quarantine after Minister of Works Desmond Bannister tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Works, all Cabinet ministers, including Dr Minnis, who came into direct contact with Mr. Bannister will self-quarantine.
Dr. Minnis and other Cabinet ministers will work from home and will be “fully engaged with their ministries” during the quarantine period, the statement said.
Contact tracing is being carried out by the Ministry of Health's Surveillance Unit, the statement adding, noting that all established health protocols are being followed.