PLP won’t support any more lockdowns
Philip Brave Davis
Rachel KnowlesThe Nassau Guardian
Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip Brave Davis said yesterday the opposition does not support another lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We cannot support an initiative when we don’t have all the data or information that informs that initiative,” said Davis at a press conference at the party’s headquarters.
“What I can say as I stand here is previous lockdowns have proved useless. After every lockdown, we’ve had spikes, not containment or flattening of the effect of COVID-19.
"And so the question is, is that an effective measure being employed by this government or is it that putting this tool in their hands just reveals how incompetent they are to deal with the pandemic?"