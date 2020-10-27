PLP not supportive of Nov. 30 Emergency Measures extension

NO SUPPORT – Leader of the Opposition Phillip Davis declared that the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) will not be supporting the extension of the Emergency (COVID-19) Orders put forth by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, during his contribution to the debate Monday morning.
FN Night Editor Barbara Walkin
“We do not support an extension of the Emergency Measures,” declared Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), Phillip “Brave” Davis.
The Opposition leader made his position clear during his contribution to the debate for the extension of the Emergency (COVID-19) Orders put forth by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis at the last sitting of the House of Assembly.
With positive cases continuing to rise in New Providence and Abaco, Dr. Minnis imposed a curfew and weekend lockdowns on the two islands.
However, Davis maintained that the lockdowns are not working and Bahamians are suffering.
“We are in a health crisis. We are in an economic crisis and we are suffering from a leadership crisis, too, with lack of trust in this government spreading even faster than this terrible virus.
"And now, we have an administrative crisis to contend with as well," Davis said.