Pineridge Constituency presents schools with monetary donation

PINERIDGE DONATES TO INSTITUTIONS – Rev. Frederick McAlipine, Member of Parliament for Pineridge and his wife, Tracey McAlpine (center) presented seven institutions with a “generous donation,’ to assist with their efforts. Pictured from left to right are Rodney Bethel, Principal, Hugh Campbell Primary; Pauline Bowen-Forbes, Administrator, Grand Bahama Children’s Home; Joyanne Pennerman, Principal, Jack Hayward Junior High School; Frederick and Tracey McApline; Titi McKenzie-Moss, Principal, The Beacon School; Ashell Bain, Principal, Tabernacle Baptist Academy and Ricardo Major, Principal, Genesis Academy. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Rev. Frederick McAlpine, Member of Parliament for the Pineridge Constituency, and his wife Tracy, on Thursday, October 15, made a “generous” monetary donation to seven institutions. They all of are located in the constituency.
Prior to the distribution of the funds McAlpine expressed that he felt that it was only fitting to make the gestures to the schools, and, the Grand Bahama Children’s Home, especially considering that the COVID-19 pandemic has put an extra burden on an already struggling economy.
“Today I want to recognize that Grand Bahama is still in a state whereby there is much economic hardship, and, we are still trying to work our way through the educational system as the school year has started.
"Recognizing that there are several academia institutions in my constituency, I thought that is was no more than appropriate for me to take the opportunity to contribute to the schools. Those include Tabernacle Baptist, Jack Hayward Junior High, Hugh Campbell, The Beacon School, Genesis Academy, and St. Paul's Methodist College. Then of course, we are happy for the return or our children back at the (Grand Bahama) Children's Home. We also wanted to consider them as well.