Pilot Club of Lucaya sensitizes community on brain safety during the month of October

PILOT CLUB – Pictured at left is Immediate Past President Toni Hudson-Bannister and at right is President for the 2020/2021 Pilot Year, Shandy King.
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Members of the Pilot Club of Lucaya are utilizing the month of October to sensitize and promote brain safety in the community where they serve.
The 2020\2021 President Shandy King, who officially took office on July 1, shared with this daily, a number of objectives and initiatives the club has planned for the Pilot year.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown some serious challenges our way, but with an out of the box mindset and member support, we will be able to have a dynamic, successful and productive 2020\2021 Pilot year.
“The demands and opportunities to serve our community require us to be prepared to lead, to serve as an engine that will influence positive change throughout Grand Bahama,” said King.
A strong focus on life related to the brain is a primary objective.
“We will continue to promote brain safety through the Brain Minders Program; support those who care for others through our Pick Me Up Program; offer assistance to families in need; and assist in preparing our youth through service and leadership; through the Anchor Club of Lucaya; and the Anchor Club of Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Academy.
“This year’s initiatives will focus on assisting the youth and underprivileged, along with other initiatives that were implemented by past presidents.
"We have a lot of projects in the pipeline and, hopefully, we will be able to execute them all safely," she added.