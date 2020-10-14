Peru, Bahamas and Puerto Rico Added to WTTC’s Safe Travels List

Lake Sandoval, the Amazon, Peru. (Photo by Lauren Breedlove)
Donald Wood
Travel Pulse
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announced Peru, Bahamas and Puerto Rico are the latest destinations to use the world’s first-ever global safety and hygiene stamp.
WTTC officials recently announced in the three months since its inception, the “Safe Travels” stamp is being used by over 100 destinations, as the Philippines recently became the official 100th destination.
The stamp enables travelers from around the world to recognize destinations that have adopted standardized global health and hygiene protocols, thus providing a safe experience for tourists. Read more >>