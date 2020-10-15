People with blood type O may have lower risk of Covid-19 infection and severe illness, two new studies suggest

Katie Hunt, Jacqueline Howard, CNN
(CNN) - People with blood type O may be less vulnerable to Covid-19 and have a reduced likelihood of getting severely ill, according to two studies published Wednesday. Experts say more research is needed.
The research provides further evidence that blood type (also known as blood group) may play a role in a person's susceptibility to infection and their chance of having a severe bout of the disease. The reasons for this link aren't clear and more research is needed to say what implications, if any, it has for patients. Read more >>