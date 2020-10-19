People who have Covid-19 vaccine could still contract virus, warns doctor

Dr. Sara has warned that the vaccine may not work for everyone (Picture: ITV)
Abbie Bray
Metro News
A doctor has warned that people who have the Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available could still contract the virus.
Speaking to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on Monday’s This Morning Dr. Sara explained that the vaccine won’t work for everyone – and that we still need to be cautious.
‘In addition to Pfizer, we know that Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer has been reported as saying that he doesn’t think it’s unrealistic that we’ll be able to have the vaccine from the Oxford trial during December time,’ she began. ‘I think it’s really important to be cautiously optimistic, even if we do get a vaccine in time it won’t be available for everybody, it will be for the people most at risk. Read more >>