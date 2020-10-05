Paying A Price For Dicing With Covid: 48 Hours To Agree New Tactic To Halt New Providence/Abaco Surge

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis speaks on Sunday.
By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday warned that one out of every 100 New Providence residents is infected with COVID-19 – and having had talks with international health experts, the government would talk to the business community over the next two days on its next move.
Dr Minnis’ comments came during a national address yesterday, where he said the country was averaging a death a day from COVID-19 and that current restrictive measures in place “are not achieving the desired results” for certain communities.
To help with charting the country’s way forward from the crisis, Dr Minnis said he had met the Pan-American Health Organization and World Health Organization representative to The Bahamas, Dr Esther de Gourville, and that talks would now begin with members from the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation and the National COVID-19 Coordinating Committee on “specific strategies and the way forward”. Read more >>