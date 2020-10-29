Passengers Fight, Woman Gets Tased After Refusing to Wear Face Mask on Plane

Laurie Baratti
Travel Pulse
In yet another incident involving passengers who refused to wear their masks as mandated by major airlines, a fist fight reportedly broke out in the cabin aisle aboard Spirit Airlines flight NK2322 on October 26 at around 7:00 p.m. A fellow flyer captured the scene on video and later posted it to social media.
The flight had originated in Newark, New Jersey, and was bound for San Juan, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rican police who were called to break up the brawl, which seems to have escalated into all-out fisticuffs when the plane landed at San Juan’s Luis Munoz Marin airport. Read more >>