PARTY'S OVER: Cops clash with crowds of drinkers in London before capital is plunged into Tier 2 coronavirus lockdown

 
Britta Zeltmann
The Sun

POLICE clashed with crowds of drinkers in London overnight - just hours before the capital was plunged into a Tier 2 coronavirus lockdown.

Swarms of revellers made the most of their final night of freedom as officers patrolled the streets for "dangerous and reckless" Covid breaches.

It came as nine million Londoners were plunged into a Tier Two lockdown at midnight, preventing households from sharing a pint in the pub from now on.

The Met Police ramped up patrols on the streets to break up boozy gatherings and desperately tried to send punters home at 10pm.  Read more >>
