Parliament may be relocated to Baha Mar

Italia Clarke
The Nassau Guardian
With five members of Parliament and three parliamentary staffers testing positive for COVID-19 since August, House Speaker Halson Moultrie yesterday said moving the proceedings of Parliament is being considered.
He said Baha Mar is among the facilities being considered for future House sittings.
“There is a possibility of a number of locations,” Moultrie said in an interview with The Nassau Guardian.
“We had gotten confirmation from Baha Mar. We had also discussed the Atlantis. But I think Atlantis basically shut down their operations completely, but Baha Mar was only partially closed working with a skeleton situation. So, Baha Mar had actually volunteered their facilities at no cost to the Parliament.”
The speaker said while it would not be the first time in history that Parliament was held outside the current location, this is the first time it has been faced with a virus like COVID-19.
"…The Parliament met in even private homes, prior to this established structure. So, that would not be unprecedented," Moultrie said.