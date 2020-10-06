Paris goes back on high alert for COVID-19: French capital closes bars, limits gatherings

Bar and restaurant owners protest against Paris restrictions. Geoffrey Van Der Hasselt, AFP Getty
Jayme Deerwester
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — French authorities placed the Paris region on maximum virus alert on Monday, banning festive gatherings and requiring all bars to close but allowing restaurants to remain open, as numbers of infections increased rapidly.
Paris police prefect Didier Lallement announced the new restrictions would apply at least for the next two weeks.
“We are continuously adapting to the reality of the virus. We are taking measures to slow down (its spread),” he said.
French authorities consider bars to be major infection hot spots because patrons don't respect social distancing rules as much as they do at restaurants.