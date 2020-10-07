Opposition Leader Philip Davis Q.C. unveils plan to fight Covid19

Opposition Leader Hon. Philip Brave Davis Q.C.
By Leader of the Opposition, Philip Brave Davis
Monthly PRESSER BY OPPOSITION
Welcome to all of you. I thank you for joining me this afternoon.
THE SHADOW CABINET
Before we start, I wish to advise that with the addition of Mr. Vaughn Miller to our parliamentary caucus, the new Shadow Cabinet is as follows:
The Hon. Philip Davis MP: Prime Minister’s portfolio, Urban Development, Bahamas Power and Light, Bahamasair and the Ministry of Works.
Mr. Chester Cooper MP: Finance, Financial Services and Industry, National Insurance.
Mrs. Glenys Hanna Martin MP: Social Services, Transport, Aviation, National Security.
Mr. Picewell Forbes MP: Environment, Housing, Sports and Culture.
Mr. Vaughn Miller MP: Tourism and Natural Resources.
Senator Fred Mitchell: Foreign Affairs, Labour, Attorney General and Legal Affairs, Immigration and Trade
Senator Michael Darville: Health, National Health Insurance, Grand Bahama
Senator Clay Sweeting: Agriculture, Local Government, Marine Resources.
Senator Jobeth Davis: Education, the Public Service and Youth.
In the first instance, inquiries on matters of public interest related to these portfolios and the views of the Progressive Liberal Party on those portfolios should be referred to these individuals.
COVID-19 Crisis
In his nationally televised address on COVID-19 Sunday, 4 October 2020, THE Prime Minister threw up both hands and conceded to the nation that his strategy to manage and contain the community spread of COVID-19 have failed and in a last ditch effort, he has invited PAHO/WHO to advise his government on the way forward. Read more >>