On-Off Lockdown - Is It Even Helping? Senior Health Official Suggests Weekend Closures May Do Little

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
WITH nearly 300 COVID-19 cases recorded over the last several days, a local infectious diseases expert has suggested partial lockdowns have not been an effective tool in stopping the spread of the deadly virus in The Bahamas.
Dr. Nikkiah Forbes, director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme at the Ministry of Health, told The Tribune yesterday that she is not a fan of partial lockdowns. She said the country may need to sit and ponder whether the measure meets the desired expectation.
"I think that it is safe to say that partial lockdowns may not be effective. It really depends on what people are doing outside of the curfew and restrictive period – on the weekends and after seven," Dr. Forbes said Tuesday.