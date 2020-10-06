7 Coronavirus Protection Strategies for Seniors

Older adults are at higher risk for severe COVID-19, as well as other viral and bacterial illnesses. Know how to stay safe.
Illustration: Ben Wiseman
Hallie Levine
Consumer Reports
The news that President Trump has tested positive for coronavirus is a reminder of the vulnerability of seniors during this pandemic. The president, who is 74, was described in a statement from his doctor as "well at this time." His chief of staff said later that Trump was experiencing mild symptoms.
But one message has been clear throughout the coronavirus pandemic: Older adults are at increased risk for severe disease, and the older you are the more elevated your risk. Those in their 60s and 70s are at greater risk than those in their 50s, and people 85 and older are at the greatest risk, according to new information from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
With age, the immune system becomes slower to respond to a threat like an infection, so you’re more likely to get sick and develop more severe symptoms. Because you have fewer immune cells, it may take longer to recover. Read more >>