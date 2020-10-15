NPWDC Teams Up With MobileAssist®

ZNS Bahamas
Committed to providing a superior customer service experience, The New Providence Water Development Company has taken the digital leap, teaming up with MobileAssist® to provide its customers with a convenient and secure bill payment platform from their mobile device. The new partnership is the latest in a series of major upgrades introduced by NPWDCo., all designed to improve the quality of products and services and to transform the way customers can engage with the company as well.
Since its inception, MobileAssist® has helped various sectors make the digital shift and has overseen the incorporation of technological advancements within the larger business community. With approximately 90 thousand downloads to date and a reputation as the fastest-growing digital payment platform, NPWDCo leaped at the opportunity to be part of the MobileAssist® family. The partnership has proven particularly successful over the past several months as lingering COVID-19 conditions have required greater social distancing protocols, allowing customers to utilize the user- friendly platform to keep current with their utility payments and prohibiting more exposure to others. Read more >>