Nothing Beats The Bahamas: The Tropical Destination Launches New Extended-Stay Program

Bahamas Extended Access Travel Stay (BEATS) initiative allows visitors to work and study remotely across the country's 16 islands for up to a year.
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation
NASSAU, Bahamas, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The days of daydreaming of paradise from your makeshift home office or classroom are over. The Islands of The Bahamas announced its new Bahamas Extended Access Travel Stay (BEATS) program, a one-year residency permit designed to allow professionals and students to pack their laptop and their swimwear as they march to the island rhythm of their own drum, remotely, from The Bahamas.
BEATS applies to those whose workplaces and classrooms have shifted from face-to-face to virtual as COVID-19 has brought unprecedented flexibility to the traditional work from home environment. With 16 islands to choose from and plenty of breathtaking views, visitors can forget about daydreaming about a tropical vacation and start living it.
"What has always been unique about The Bahamas and even more so significant today, is that we are home to 700 islands and cays with 16 unique island destinations viable for travel," said Joy Jibrilu, Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation. "This means that you can essentially choose your own work, study and play adventure. If you're seeking serenity and seclusion, you can head to Mayaguana or San Salvador, or if you're looking for an off-the-beaten path stay, you can opt in for Grand Bahama Island, Eleuthera or Long Island. The opportunities are endless."
Not only will visitors be encouraged to enjoy the white sand beaches, incredible blue-hued waters and delicious cuisine, but BEATS will also serve as an opportunity to explore and dive deep into the culture of The Bahamas in ways they have not experienced before. Read more >>