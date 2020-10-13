North Korea: What we know about the 'massive' new missile on parade

BBC News
North Korea has unveiled a new ballistic missile whose "colossal" size has surprised even seasoned analysts of the country's arsenal. Defence expert Melissa Hanham explains what the missile is and why it is a threat to the US and the world.
To mark the 75th anniversary of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, the country threw an unparalleled military parade at the stroke of midnight.
The heavily choreographed event featured all the pomp and circumstance the world has come to expect from North Korea's mass human performances. It also contained a surprisingly emotional speech from Chairman Kim Jong-un, who at times wept as he spoke about the country's struggles.
Last, but certainly not least, it revealed North Korea's largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) to date.
Here are three things we know about the missile.