North Carolina man arrested with van full of guns and explosives, had plans to assassinate Joe Biden

Joseph Choi
The Hill
A North Carolina man who was indicted last month on charges of child pornography also had plans to commit a mass shooting during the holidays and assassinate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
A federal grand jury indicted 19-year-old Alexander Hillel Treisman, who also used the alias Alexander S. Theiss, in September on charges of knowingly possessing an image that contained child pornography, according to the Daily Beast. When authorities investigated Treisman’s electronic devices, they discovered a bounty of disturbing information.
Found among Treisman’s social media accounts and devices were images of various firearms he owned, plans to commit a mass shooting on “Christmas or Black Friday,” references to child pornography and child-rape, and multiple internet searches about Biden’s home. Read more >>