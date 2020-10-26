Non-profit coalition secures nearly 3 million rapid antigen tests

Sloan Smith
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Tourism has announced a public-private partnership with the Living With COVID Coalition (LWCC), a local non-profit organization, to secure access to nearly three million approved rapid antigen tests.
The move comes just over a week before the country is set to remove the mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival on November 1.
The tests will be provided by medical solutions provider, Ports International, at a “low cost” per unit.
In an interview with Eyewitness News, Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar said the non-profit coalition, which is apart of the Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG), was created to purchases rapid tests in economies of scale. Read more >>