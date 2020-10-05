Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded to US-UK trio for discovery of Hepatitis C virus

By Emma Reynolds and Katie Hunt, CNN
(CNN) - The Nobel Prize in Medicine has been jointly awarded to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus.
The award is one of the most sought-after global accolades and grants entry into one of the most prestigious clubs in the world.
The Nobel Assembly said in a news release Monday that the three scientists "made seminal discoveries that led to the identification of a novel virus."
It said the trio had "made a decisive contribution to the fight against blood-borne hepatitis, a major global health problem that causes cirrhosis and liver cancer in people around the world." Read more >>