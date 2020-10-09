New director of GBCH to replace Johnson-Smith

RETIRED – A new Executive Director of The Grand Bahama Children’s Home (GBCH) is expected to be announced shortly, as Sheila Johnson-Smith (center) announced her retirement on Friday, October 2. Johnson-Smith is surrounded by staff and executives of the Home, including Jean Hivert (third right), GBCH Treasurer and Ency Jones (second right), GBCH Assistant Administrator. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
A new Executive Director of The Grand Bahama Children’s Home (GBCH) is expected to be announced shortly, as Sheila Johnson-Smith announced her retirement on Friday, October 2.
The children who had to be relocated in New Providence last September, residents of Grand Bahama, were scheduled to return to their home Friday past and residents were encouraged to decorate their homes and businesses, placing yellow ribbons on their establishments, as a huge welcome gesture. Johnson-Smith wanted to jointly make her announcement.
Unfortunately, that was not to be. Nevertheless, Johnson- Smith, shared with this daily that while it was her intention to announce her retirement at the children’s arrival, she decided to follow through in any event.
As a result, the GBCH personnel, along with a number of well-wishers, family and friends assembled at the Home to express their gratitude and appreciation to Johnson-Smith for her dedication and commitment to the home and most importantly, to the children in her care over the years. Read more >>