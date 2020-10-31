National Symbols and Coat of Arms: Rules of Usage

The Ministry of National Security wishes to advise the general public that all persons whose dire is to use the National Symbols: the National Flag and/or Coat of Arms or any part thereof including the colours on any articles/things/goods to be produced,distributed, sold or imported in The Bahamas, whether in connection with any business/calling/trade or profession on an annual basis MUST obtain a license or written permission from the Minister of National Security as stated in Section 4.
This is in accordance with The Bahamas Flag and Coat of Arms Act (Regulation) Chapter 32.
It should be noted that there is a fee of $20 to use each symbol and/or set of the National Flag colours, and all licences are valid from the period 1st January to 31st December of each year. Read more >>