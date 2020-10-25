Sunday, October 25, 2020

NAGB Newsletter - October 24th, 2020

 
This edition of the NAGB newsletter provides updates around new virtual exhibitions, educational programming, exciting opportunities and so much more! Please also remember that our COVID-19 Resources page is regularly updated with free virtual museum tours, fun art activities and other exciting initiatives. 

livingPULSE
livingPULSE artists Allan Wallace and Angelika Wallace-Whitfield have been working away on their murals. Live mural painting at the museum and social media interactive events of livingPULSE coming soon!
VIRTUAL EXHIBITION
The NAGB recently launched its newest Permanent Exhibition (PE), “Medicine and Memory: Public Health in The Bahamas." This insightful PE takes a look at our histories and practises around public health in The Bahamas in four parts: History of Public Health, Post Colonial Health Inequalities, Impacts of Climate Injustice on Health and Wellbeing, and Alternative Healing Modalities & Black Healing Practices. Permanent Exhibitions usually take on a physical life within the walls of the NAGB and are up for display for approximately 12 months on the ground floor of the museum. This gives you, the public, a chance to see the works that we all own as people of The Bahamas and our cultural patrimony. We are pleased to have included a virtual show to accompany the on-site exhibition that will open later in the year. 
BUSH MEDICINE STORIES

Save-the-date for our upcoming interactive online activity, “Bush Medicine Stories”! You can visit the “For Families” section on the NAGB’s website starting November 9th where you will find our “Bush Medicine Stories” page. Please feel free to share your funniest, most outrageous, profound and thoughtful stories with us on our blog.

This activity is brought to you in collaboration with the NAGB’s online exhibition “Medicine and Memory: Public Health in The Bahamas”.
VIRTUAL SCHOOL TOURS

A virtual tour with the NAGB could be the perfect way to add some variety to your usual classroom format. Let’s face it, teachers need a break, so let the NAGB help you with a virtual tour for your students. They can still experience the possibilities of art through observation, exploration and communication.

To book a tour go to https://nagb.org.bs/for-teachers.
4TH SUNDAYS
The NAGB’s 4th Sundays are back! Tune in to the NAGB on Facebook Live this coming Sunday, October 25th for a virtual tour of our newest Permanent Exhibition “Medicine and Memory: Public Health in The Bahamas”. Join team member Katrina Cartwright at 12:00 p.m. as she takes you on a 30-minute journey through our histories and practises around public health in The Bahamas. 
BLANK CANVAS RADIO
“Blank Canvas" continues to interview inspiring young Bahamian artists and arts professionals who are finding ways not only to survive but thrive during this pandemic. Tonight we meet Natascha Vasquez Pyfrom who is a practising artist but who also started Contemporary Art Bahamas (CAB), a virtual gallery platform that promotes and sells Bahamian art.
SPECIAL 
ANNOUNCEMENT

Tiera Ndlovu is an honours student at Emory University in Atlanta studying towards a joint degree in Art History and History. While at Emory, Tiera has won multiple awards, including the Oxford College Research Scholars Program, the Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship (MMUF), and the Alan Rackoff Undergraduate Research Award. She comes to the NAGB with experience in marketing and research.

Her current research interests are in 19th-century and 20th-century photography. Her present honours thesis and fellowship at Emory look at photography in the Southern US, and her long-term goals are to study photography of the same period in the Caribbean. While at NAGB, she is researching the sculpture garden and its historical ties to the first African Hospital in Nassau.

Tiera has a deep love and enthusiasm for art which compelled her to apply for the Curatorial internship. In an interview with VoyageATL, Tiera is quoted, "I first got into producing art consistently in high school. When I started college at Emory University in 2016, I thought I would have left my art behind, but through visual art courses in school, it grew to be much more than a hobby. I started working at a local craft shop and connecting with other artists in the area. That experience opened up my eyes to what being an artist could mean and the ways I could share my art with others!"
CATAPULT
Enrollment for the last English Speaking CATAPULT Digital Creative Training Sessions is still open! These courses are designed to enrich creatives and develop skills for the digital marketplace.
NXTHVN CREATIVE OPPORTUNITY
NXTHVN is a new American arts model that empowers emerging artists and curators of colour through education and access. Through intergenerational mentorship, professional development and cross-sector collaboration, NXTHVN accelerates professional careers in the arts. This year, NXTHVN welcomes up to seven artists, two curators, and eight New Haven high school students to its annual Fellowship and Apprenticeship programs. Through a proprietary curriculum that focuses on mentorship, professional development, and skills training, members of the cohort cultivate their individual practices within a collaborative, community-driven context. Each fellow mentors a local high school apprentice, providing them with hands-on instruction in studio and curatorial practices. 
