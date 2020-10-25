NAGB Newsletter - October 24th, 2020

|
Tiera
Ndlovu is an honours student at Emory University in Atlanta studying
towards a joint degree in Art History and History. While at Emory, Tiera
has won multiple awards, including the Oxford College Research Scholars
Program, the Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship (MMUF), and the Alan
Rackoff Undergraduate Research Award. She comes to the NAGB with
experience in marketing and research.
Her current research interests are in 19th-century and 20th-century
photography. Her present honours thesis and fellowship at Emory look at
photography in the Southern US, and her long-term goals are to study
photography of the same period in the Caribbean. While at NAGB, she
is researching the sculpture garden and its historical ties to the first
African Hospital in Nassau.
Tiera has a deep love and enthusiasm for art which compelled her to
apply for the Curatorial internship. In an interview with VoyageATL,
Tiera is quoted, "I first got into producing art consistently in high
school. When I started college at Emory University in 2016, I thought I
would have left my art behind, but through visual art courses in school,
it grew to be much more than a hobby. I started working at a local
craft shop and connecting with other artists in the area. That
experience opened up my eyes to what being an artist could mean and the
ways I could share my art with others!"