Mystery Woman, OTV and Bahamas Shell Firms

Sambad English Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Trouble seems to be deepening for BJP National Spokesperson Baijayant Panda and his family-owned business house Odisha Television Limited (OTV) as allegation of money laundering has been leveled against them.
It has been alleged that the media house has received money from three shell companies registered in Bahamas. As per the allegation, black money to the tune of Rs 18 crore has been routed to the company.
At a press meet held here recently, New Delhi-based NGO PATH alleged that Baijayant Panda and her wife Jagi, the MD of OTV, have been routing their money through three Bahamas-based shell companies that are investing it in companies owned by the couple in India through mysterious woman Manjula Devi. Read more >>