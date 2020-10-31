Myers: elimination of point of entry COVID-19 test introduces greater risk of community spread

Jasper Ward
The Nassau Guardian
The government’s decision to eliminate point of entry testing for individuals traveling to The Bahamas “seems to introduce a larger risk of community spread of community spread” following the reopening of The Bahamas’ tourism sector, Living with COVID Coalition (LWCC) Chairman Robert Myers said yesterday in a letter to Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar.
On October 1, the Ministry of Tourism announced that individuals traveling to The Bahamas, after November 1, would have to provide a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test prior to arrival and take a rapid antigen test upon arrival and again 96 hours later.
It also said quarantine would not be necessary following that date.