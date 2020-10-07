More people have died from Covid-19 than in the past 5 flu seasons combined. And coronavirus is much more contagious

Story by Holly Yan, CNN
Animations by Jessi Esparza, CNN
(CNN) - Once again, misleading comparisons between the flu and Covid-19 caught widespread attention across the internet.
"Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu," President Donald Trump tweeted. "Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!"
That's not true. Covid-19 is more lethal than the seasonal flu. Read more >>