Moderna says it’s preparing global launch of Covid vaccine as it takes in $1.1 billion in deposits

Medical syringes are seen with Moderna company logo displayed on a screen in the background in this illustration photo taken in Poland on October 12, 2020. Jakub Porzycki | NurPhoto | Getty Images
Berkeley Lovelace Jr.
CNBC News
Moderna is prepping for the global launch of its potential coronavirus vaccine, already taking in $1.1 billion in deposits from governments awaiting the potentially lifesaving drug, the biotech firm said Thursday in its third-quarter earnings report.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it was in ongoing talks with the World Health Organization-backed COVAX initiative on a tiered pricing proposal for its potential vaccine, which it’s tentatively calling mRNA-1273. It already has supply agreements in North America, the Middle East and in other regions of the world.
“We are actively preparing for the launch of mRNA-1273 and we have signed a number of supply agreements with governments around the world,” Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in a press release. “Moderna is committed to the highest data quality standards and rigorous scientific research as we continue to work with regulators to advance mRNA-1273.”
Shares of Moderna were up more than 3% in midmorning trading.