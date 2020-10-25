Mississippi Health Official: Maskless White People Are Responsible For Spike In COVID-19 Cases

According to Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state has been been working hard on safety measures, which have found "more fertile ground in the Black community."
Kirsten West Savali
Essence
Maskless white people in Mississippi are responsible for the spike in COVID-19 cases, according to Dr. Thomas Dobbs, a State Health Officer.
“We’ve seen a pretty remarkable shift because early on, African Americans accounted for basically two-thirds, or 60 percent or more, of cases and deaths,” Dobbs said on CNN. “Then over the summer, and especially going into the fall, we’ve seen that shift basically upside down. Sixty-percent of new cases are caucasians and the deaths are nearing that also.”
Dobbs said that the state has been been working hard on safety measures, which have found "more fertile ground in the Black community."