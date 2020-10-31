Ministry of Disaster Preparedness Has Faced Significant Challenges

ZNS Bahamas
The newly established Min. of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction has, along with the rest of the country, faced significant challenges due to Hurricane Dorian followed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister of State for the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, the Hon. Iram Lewis, during his report on Thursday, October 29, described the challenges as “unprecedented” making note of climate change and the global pandemic. The Minister outlined the various steps being taken by Government to help strengthen not only the building codes to better face the onslaught of the stronger and more frequent hurricanes, but recovery efforts as well.
Through efforts by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the University of the West Indies (UWI), said the Minister, reports were submitted to the Ministry and endorsed by Cabinet to undertake a number of steps which will result in the adoption of The Bahamas Resilient Recovery Policy. Read more >>