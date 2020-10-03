Minister of Education Lloyd gives update on reopening

Jeffrey Lloyd, Minister of Education
Freeport News
As public school students and teachers prepare for the 2020-2021 academic year, Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd has announced plans for a national orientation for what is described as the “most unusual year in the history of education in the Bahamas.”
In a Communication to Parliament, Minister Lloyd provided an update on the reopening of schools and zeroed in on various modes of instructions to be deployed at various campuses; the availability of technological instruments or devices for students identified by the Ministry in need; and the provision of alternate support for students and parents who need such support.
“I ask respectfully that parents, students and all stakeholders pay very close attention over the next days and weeks to all announcements emanating from the Ministry about the opening and operation of school this year. It will be the most unusual year in the history of education in the Bahamas,” said Lloyd.
Three instructional models are being used by the Ministry of Education (MOE). They are: the traditional face-to-face, the virtual (all instructions to be delivered online) or the hybrid, which is a combination of the face-to-face and the virtual. Read more >>