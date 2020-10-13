Microsoft takes down massive hacking operation that could have affected the election

By Brian Fung, CNN Business
Washington (CNN Business) - Microsoft has disrupted a massive hacking operation that it said could have indirectly affected election infrastructure if allowed to continue.
The company said Monday it took down the servers behind Trickbot, an enormous malware network that criminals were using to launch other cyberattacks, including a strain of highly potent ransomware.
Microsoft said it obtained a federal court order to disable the IP addresses associated with Trickbot's servers, and worked with telecom providers around the world to stamp out the network. The action coincides with an offensive by US Cyber Command to disrupt the cybercriminals, at least temporarily, according to The Washington Post. Read more >>