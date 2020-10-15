Melania Trump details Covid illness and reveals son Barron contracted it

Kate Bennett, CNN
(CNN) - First lady Melania Trump posted a personal essay on the White House website detailing her experience battling Covid-19, which she tested positive for approximately two weeks ago. The first lady also revealed that her son, Barron Trump, 14, who the White House publicly confirmed at the time had tested negative, eventually tested positive for the virus, a diagnosis the White House did not share.
She has now tested negative for the virus, as has her husband, President Donald Trump, according to his doctors.
"Naturally, my mind went immediately to our son," she wrote. Barron Trump initially tested negative after she and the President contracted Covid. But the teenager was tested again and turned up positive. Trump says her son had "no symptoms," and has now tested negative.
The President told reporters on Wednesday that Barron is doing "fine" when asked how his son was doing in the wake of Melania Trump's essay. He later called Barron "beautiful" and "free" at a campaign rally in Iowa on Wednesday evening.
Barron, the President said, "had it for such a short period of time."
"I don't even think he knew he had it, because they're young and their immune systems are strong and they fight it off. 99.9%. And Barron is beautiful and he's free," he continued. Read more >>