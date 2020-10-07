Marijuana commission: expunging records under extensive review

Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
AG: draftspersons working on marijuana legislation .
Rehabilitation Committee has begun process of expunging records.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana Co-Chair Quinn McCartney said the commission will perform an extensive review on the expungement of records for people convicted for possession of small quantities of marijuana as part of its final report.
“So, we will be looking at that in much more detail, those recommendations where there was clear support, certainly from the commissioners,” McCartney told Eyewitness News.
“One of the recommendations spoke about the expungement of criminal records and so we will be looking at that topic again in much more detail.”
Asked about the continued work of the commission, which has been reconstituted until the end of June 2021, McCartney said: "The commissioners are relooking at these 24 recommendations to provide more substance to what we have recommended in our preliminary report, supported by additional information that we may obtain, [and] certainly, information that we hope to garner from our survey.