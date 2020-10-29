Luxury property in Exuma advance bookings could outpace a record 2019

ZNS Bahamas
With large residential style villas ranging upwards of 5,000 square feet, Grand Isle Resort in Exuma is using its own architectural footprint to leap into a burgeoning market of luxury long-term rentals, transforming in part from luxury getaway to premiere stayaway – and it’s paying off.
“It’s clear we were built for this,” said Michael Lorenz, Grand Isle Sales & Marketing Director. “The response to the offer of long-term rentals starting at $8,000 a month has been overwhelming. Individuals and families want to be in a safe environment where they can live with a sense of comfort, work remotely if they choose and enjoy their lives.”
Lorenz said it is not just the idyllic location overlooking the turquoise waters of Emerald Bay, but the design of the villas themselves.
"We are returning to what we were built to be, each private residence a spacious, sumptuous home away from home," he said.