‘Lockdowns Work - But Need To Find Balance’

Health Minister Renward Wells. Photo: Kemuel Stubbs/BIS
By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
HEALTH Minister Renward Wells yesterday defended the government’s use of lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic saying the tough measures have been proven to work.
He said in instances where Grand Bahama and Bimini residents were restricted from moving, the end result saw COVID-19 cases fall drastically.
The results on these two islands, he said led to government and health professionals calling for a more stringent lockdown. However, he said, a balance must be struck so that the economy is not destroyed.
He also skirted around answering a question about whether another two-week lockdown was in the works for New Providence where case numbers are steadily increasing.
“I would say that that’s not the facts,” Mr Wells said when asked to respond to critics who have repeatedly said that lockdowns do not work. Among these is Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis who recently said the measure only “pauses” the situation.
“Lockdowns work and they have been proven to work,” Mr Wells said. Read more >>