LOCATION PENDING: Nearly five percent of COVID-19 cases are untraceable

Shutterstock By Elfoly
Sloan Smith
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With nearly five percent of coronavirus cases in The Bahamas still pending locations, Dr. Nikkiah Forbes, Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme, indicated yesterday that it would be “impossible” for the surveillance team to know where those positive cases are.
Health officials have previously indicated that the cases with locations pending were the result of insufficient information provided upon testing.
In an interview with Eyewitness News, Forbes said: “It’s very important that health teams have the correct and accurate information including contact information and that the forms are completed properly.
“It’s the only way that outbreak management can be done.
“If that information is left off and there’s no contact number, they can’t pull it out of a hat.
“It could definitely be, wherever they are, they are not contacted and that’s definitely not a good ting, but that’s something we can fix.”
As of Sunday, the number of positive cases in the country stood at 5,773, with 253 cases still pending locations.
Asked whether those individuals are being contacted traced, given that their locations are unknown, Forbes said: “To do contact tracing you need to be able to reach them and get their contacts.
“So if it is that their contact information is not there, that could be challenging.” Read more >>