Lloyd speaks to significance of adjusted educational system

Jeffrey Lloyd, Minister of Education
FN Night Editor Barbara Walkin
The digitization of the Bahamian educational system is crucial. So, said Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd on Wednesday (October 21), during his contribution to the House of Assembly.
He touted the adjusted form of learning for students as significant, and one that ensures top-rate education for all and sundry.
“The digitization of the Bahamian educational system is crucial. It creates a platform where every Bahamian student has access to a quality education – a commitment we have made to ourselves and to the world.
“For too many years, thousands of students in our outlying communities have suffered the deprivation of instructions in critical subjects such as Math, Science and others. With technology, those same students, through e-learning or distance learning, like their counterparts in the urban centers, would also benefit from a quality 21st Century education.
“Thus, in September, 2019, the MOE launched the Virtual School, the first of its kind in the Bahamas and the region, serving the needs of some 600 students initially, growing to over 1700 by March of this year. Students in Mayaguana, Rum Cay, Acklins, and some of the Exuma Cays are receiving instruction via the Virtual School. Read more >>