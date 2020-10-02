Limited Testing Meant Number Underestimated

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
INFECTIOUS disease expert Dr. Nikkiah Forbes says The Bahamas could have already had more than 100 cases of COVID-19 in late March when only a few infections had been officially confirmed.
The Tribune reported yesterday how the true number of COVID-19 cases in The Bahamas is estimated to be many times higher than the confirmed tally, according to three international groups that have created epidemiological models of the virus.
The models of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), the Imperial College London (ICL) and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) offer different estimates but reach the same conclusion: the number of COVID-19 cases in the Bahamas far exceeds the confirmed number of cases.