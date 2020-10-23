‘Laws should respect dignity of all’

Candia Dames
The Nassau Guardian
Responding to widely-reported remarks by Pope Francis, who expressed support for same-sex civil unions, Bahamas Catholic Archbishop Patrick Pinder said in a statement last night that “proposing laws for the protection of those in same-sex civil unions neither changes the church’s teaching on marriage nor its teaching on homosexuality and by no means does it devalue the Sacrament of Marriage”.
“Rather it seeks to ensure that society, through its laws, respects the dignity of all, including those of the LGBTQ community,” Pinder said.
The pope’s remarks on same-sex civil unions were made in a documentary that premiered on Wednesday.
The New York Times quoted the leader of the Roman Catholic Church as saying: “What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered.”
According to NBC News, the pontiff also stated: “They are children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out or made miserable because of it.” Read more >>