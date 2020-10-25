Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Members of the medical staff treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Slany Hospital in Slany, Czech Republic, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo
(Reuters) - Polish President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said on Saturday, and police used tear gas on several occasions as thousands of people protested in Warsaw against COVID-19 restrictions.
Europe became the second region after Latin America to surpass 250,000 coronavirus deaths, according to a Reuters tally. Read more >>