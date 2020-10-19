Junkanoo groups preparing for virtual parades

In this file photo, members of the Valley Boys Junkanoo group entertain the crowd as they rush to the theme “Wildlife on the Great Serengeti” during the 2019 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade. Ahvia J. Campbell
Italia Clarke
The Nassau Guardian
The annual Junkanoo parades that may be held virtually will offer a new flair to Bahamian culture, according to Chairman of the Junkanoo Cooperation of New Providence (JCNP) Dion Miller.
“I think the virtual parade or any virtual experience adds a different element of Junkanoo that we have not experience in The Bahamas before, but it’s something we need to elaborate on and explore, so I think the potential of a virtual parade is very exciting,” Miller said.
The Junkanoo celebration, a street parade featuring Bahamian talent and skills in the form of music, dance and costumes, is usually held on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.
In July, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture decided, under the advice of health officials, to not host any physical “cultural activities” for the remainder of the year due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in The Bahamas.
Miller said the JCNP submitted two proposals to the government in place of the traditional parades.
He said it included a virtual parade as well as the decoration of sections of Bay Street by the various Junkanoo groups. Read more >>